Islamabad [Pakistan], April 4 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that the Opposition is seeking to bring National Reconciliation Ordinance 2 to get away with their corrupt practices and added that they have only won the match by siding with the umpire.

Imran Khan told reporters, "Over 90 percent of corruption cases occurred during their regime. They want to send billions of rupees abroad. They want to build their empires. They want to meddle with Election commission. They have only won the matches by siding with the umpires."

He added that the opposition has been seeking regime change for past 3.5 years and now when he has called for early elections they want to go to the Supreme Court.

"For past 3.5 years Opposition has been calling for early elections. They said that my rule was bad. They said that people will throw eggs on us. They said that we have destroyed the nation. They asked for change in PM and called for elections," he said.

Imran Khan while countering the opposition on their recent backlash on calls for early elections, stated, "Now the question is that why they have taken the route of SC, if that is what they wanted. They used to ask for the elections. So why they have chosen the Supreme Court route."

He questioned the opposition, "So what is better? To come through the choice of people or by the foreign conspiracy."

The PM reiterated that the opposition is corrupt saying that they have sold their conscience in 20-25 crore.

After the dissolution of the National Assembly, President Supreme Court Bar Ahsan Bhoon called the CJP to take notice of the situation and declare the unconstitutional step null and void. "There is no constitutional justification for dissolution of the assembly," he added. Amid the high political drama, the Supreme Court has taken a suo moto notice of the dissolution of the National Assembly by President Arif Alvi on Sunday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue as the Prime Minister until the caretaker PM is appointed, said the President as the SC is looking into the matter of NA dissolution. (ANI)

