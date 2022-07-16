Lahore [Pakistan], July 16 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has challenged the government to file a reference under Article 6 of the Constitution, related to the treason case registered against him, local media reported.

Addressing the last public rally in the PP-170 constituency of Lahore ahead of the Punjab by-polls, Khan said, "I say it before everyone. Impose Article 6 on me. At least this way, I would be able to tell everything about the foreign conspiracy."

PTI Chairman pointed out that the top court's judge has earlier suggested his trial under Article 6. "I say it before everyone. Impose Article 6 on me. At least this way, I would be able to tell how they [rulers] were imposed on Pakistan," he added.

Referring to the Supreme Court's detailed verdict on the then National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri's ruling, Imran Khan said that the SC established that there was no conspiracy but questioned how it could say this without any probe, ARY News reported.

"The apex court has not probed the threatening letter yet despite President Arif Alvi sending a letter to the chief justice of Pakistan regarding it," he added.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had unseated the 25 dissident members of the PTI who voted for Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz against their party lines when electing Punjab's chief minister.

The decision came during the announcement of the verdict in a case pertaining to the dissident members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs), leaving 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly vacant.

Meanwhile, Khan exuded confidence in winning Punjab by-polls that are slated to take place on July 17 and urged supporters to guard polling stations as he claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will make an attempt to rig the elections.

The results of the by-polls would be essential for the CM vote count, ordered by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, in the Punjab Assembly in July 2022, according to ARY News.

PML-N needs to win a total of 9 seats in the by-elections to gain a majority to elect their Chief Minister in the biggest province of the country. (ANI)

