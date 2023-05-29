Islamabad, May 29 (PTI) Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday lashed out at the PML-N-led coalition government for trashing the rule of law and destroying the economy under the watch of the powerful establishment.

Khan took to social media to make a statement that focussed on the real issues faced by the country than highlighting the dire affairs of his party which is facing the wrath of the state for attacking institutions.

"Completely abandoning the rule of law, this fascist government is committed to a one-point agenda of crushing Tehreek-e-Insaaf, leaving General Musharraf's martial law far behind,” he tweeted.

He went on to add that cash-strapped Pakistan's economy is falling headlong into the abyss of destruction.

Khan said that the dollar is being sold at Rs 315 in the open market, while it is available for Rs 320 to Rs 325 for those who do not have an identity card and there is a difference of 30 rupees per dollar between the official and open market rates.

"This dollarisation of economy means no local or foreign investment into the country, which will result in contraction of the GDP and worse, lead to hyperinflation,” he added.

Turning to his favourite theme of stonewalling his opponents, Khan said the leaders of the coalition government have billions of dollars stashed abroad, and understandably they are not pushed.

"The question is, how on earth is the Pakistani establishment allowing the country to head towards a complete economic meltdown?” he asked.

The statement comes as the government and Khan have traded barbs over the alleged ill-treatment of women supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who were still in jail after being arrested in the wake of violent protests on May 9.

Khan is under pressure to keep his party intact as dozens of leaders have abandoned it after the crackdown launched to arrest those involved in attacks on military installations.

His statement is apparently an effort to tell his supporters that Khan was still relevant and can take the country out of trouble.

Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

