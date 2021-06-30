Islamabad, Jun 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday appreciated the CPC's role in the "nurturing" of Pakistan-China friendship in a message of felicitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the centenary of the Communist Party of China.

In his message, Khan highlighted that the founding of the CPC was a seminal event with a far-reaching impact on world history, the Foreign Office said in a statement here.

Khan paid rich tribute to the CPC and its leadership while highlighting that China's liberation and its subsequent rise lay in sacrifices and endeavours of the Communist Party.

He hoped that under the dynamic leadership of President Xi, China would continue its march towards the ‘Great Rejuvenation' of the Chinese Nation, the statement said.

"The prime minister also appreciated the CPC's role in the nurturing of the Pakistan-China friendship," it said.

Recalling that 2021 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China, Khan expressed optimism that friendship between the two nations would continue flourishing, as aspired by the leadership and peoples of both sides.

