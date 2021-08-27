Islamabad [Pakistan] August 27 (ANI): After three years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) forming the government in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan has failed to achieve what his party had promised to the people in its 2018 manifesto, local media reported.

The on-ground reality in areas where the government has promised to work accurately seems fragile and Imran Khan's ignorance could be observed in these areas, The News International said.

The PTI has promised to empower the people at the grassroot level through local governments but this promise has remained a far cry as these bodies are completely being controlled by MPAs and MNAs, or by the bureaucracy, who do not want to cede their authority and relevance.

PTI's manifesto had also promised to build a Special Task Force to investigate and recover the looted national wealth. During the term, the PTI government did form such taskforce under Barrister Shahzad Akbar but the agency soon became redundant, The News International said.

The manifesto also promised to reform the criminal justice system in the country but no major reforms have been introduced during the tenure.

As against what was promised before, the three-year rule of the PTI government both in the Centre and Punjab has been the worst for civil servants, who are being transferred within weeks and months with no protection of tenure, no career planning, The News International reported.

Imran Khan appointing six new Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chiefs in the last three years could be an example of it. Despite the regular reshuffling, the federal body is still unable to produce the desired results, the reports said.

The PTI government has also promised to fix the country's energy challenge but a report from the Pakistan Ministry of Energy showed that circular debt has almost doubled in the last three years in the country despite a regular increase in electricity prices.

In the final circular debt report for the fiscal year 2020-21, the ministry reported that debt has reached Rs 2.28 trillion in the country due to the government's failure to address losses in electricity, Express Tribune reported. (ANI)

