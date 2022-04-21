Islamabad, Apr 21 (PTI) Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan spent Rs over 980 million on his back-and-forth travel from the Prime Minister House to his private residence in Bani Gala via helicopter during his time in office, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed on Thursday.

Khan, the 69-year-old cricketer-turned politician who came to power in 2018, was ousted after he lost a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly earlier this month. He is the first premier in Pakistan whose fate was decided through a no-trust vote.

Also Read | UK Lawmakers Agree to Probe into PM Boris Johnson’s Alleged Lies Over COVID-19 Restrictions.

Information Minister Marriyum released an official breakdown of the helicopter expenses allegedly incurred by Khan during his tenure.

According to the detailed breakdown of expenses, the total expenditure from June 2018 to March 2022 was Rs 984 million - Rs 512 million for maintenance and Rs 472 million for "expenditure during flight", Dawn reported.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: President Putin Orders Troops To Block Azovstal Plant in Mariupol.

The Bani Gala Mansion in Islamabad is the private residence of Khan. An hour's flight by helicopter costs Rs 2,75,000 while the journey from Bani Gala to the Prime Minister's Office is just 15 km. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)