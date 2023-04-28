Islamabad [Pakistan], April 28 (ANI): Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan will appear before the Islamabad court on Friday for a hearing in connection with eight separate cases, ARY News reported.

Tweeting about the hearing, Khan lashed out at the Pakistan government.

"Tomorrow I will be appearing before IHC on a most bizarre FIR, which now confirms we are truly under law of the jungle. The powerful and those who see themselves above the law had an FIR registered against me for treason against Pak bec of "Tauheen-i-Dirty Harry" and "Tauheen-i-Psycopath," Khan tweeted.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief will appear before the Islamabad court for the combined hearing in 8 cases.

Khan will depart for Islamabad from his Zaman Park residence at 7 am. According to PTI leader Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, a large number of PTI workers will accompany the former PM during his appearance before the Islamabad court, ARY News reported.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) asked the PTI chief to contact relevant forums for cases registered against him in the federal capital.

The orders were passed by IHC Chief Justice, Aamer Farooq while hearing a plea by Khan against his possible arrest.

The government counsel informed IHC that Khan was booked in 29 cases in Islamabad.

The details were provided to the complainant on the court's orders, ARY News reported.

"Imran Khan has not yet contacted for the details of cases as per law," the government said, adding that he should have contacted the relevant authorities under Information Act, 2017.

The IHC, after hearing arguments of the government's counsel, dismissed the former PM's plea and ordered him to contact relevant forums with regard to the details of cases registered against him, ARY News reported.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court directed the government to provide security to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, noting that he is a former premier.

A written order to this effect was issued by the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, Aamer Farooq, stating that the plea was filed by the PTI chief as a former PM. (ANI)

