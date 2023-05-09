United Nations, May 9 (PTI) A top UN official Tuesday stressed the need to ensure all political figures in Pakistan are treated fairly and that due process is followed, hours after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested from a court premises in a graft case.

"Regarding that, you are aware of our concerns of making sure that all of the political figures in Pakistan are treated fairly and of course that due process is followed. So we will monitor this process as it goes on to make sure that our concerns are being addressed," said Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Also Read | Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai in US, Discusses Make in India Programme.

Haq was responding to a question on Khan's arrest and the ensuing protests that have engulfed the country.

Khan was undergoing a biometric process at the Islamabad High Court when the paramilitary Rangers broke open the glass window and arrested him.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: US To Provide Ukraine USD 1.2 Billion in Long-Term Security Aid.

The arrest of the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman comes a day after the powerful Pakistan Army accused him of levelling baseless allegations against a senior officer of the spy agency ISI.

As the news of Khan's arrest spread, massive protests broke out in several cities across Pakistan. Protesters at several places turned violent and burned police vehicles and damaged public property.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)