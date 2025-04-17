Punjab [Pakistan], April 17 (ANI): Pakistani Police on Thursday denied several senior opposition leaders and family members of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan access to meet him at Adiala Jail, despite earlier court orders that had reportedly permitted visits for specific individuals submitted by his legal team, the Express Tribune reported.

The move triggered protests outside the prison and intensified criticism of the government's handling of political dissent.

Those turned away included Khan's sister Aleema Khan, her two sisters, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, PTI leader Zartaj Gul, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Niazullah Niazi, and several other political allies. Security personnel stationed at multiple checkpoints cited "security concerns" as the reason for denying access.

Aleema Khan and her sisters staged a sit-in protest at the police blockade, refusing to leave. "We were assured we would meet him today, but once again, we are being lied to," Aleema told reporters. She reiterated the family's determination to stay at the site until they were allowed to meet Imran Khan, who remains behind bars on multiple legal charges, reported the Express Tribune.

At another checkpoint, Omar Ayub was also blocked from proceeding. Speaking to the media at the scene, Ayub accused the government of "economic deception" and criticised its handling of national funds, with particular reference to Balochistan. He claimed the denial of access reflected "dishonesty and poor governance" by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's administration.

PTI leader Zartaj Gul faced similar restrictions near the Daighal checkpoint. "They have shut down Adiala Road and turned this into a spectacle. They are afraid of us meeting our leader," she said. Gul also accused authorities of "double standards" and "misusing authority" in restricting political visits, the Express Tribune reported.

Religious figure Sahibzada Hamid Raza and lawyer Niazullah Niazi were also barred from entering. Raza criticised what he called "selective permissions," questioning the fairness of the system. "Imran Khan represents the nation. If this is how a former prime minister is treated, how can ordinary citizens expect justice?" he asked.

Raza also rejected any suggestion of disunity among opposition forces, stating, "I will never be part of any compromised group. I reject compromise with contempt." (ANI)

