By Reena Bhardwaj

New York [US], September 22 (ANI): India in its 'Right to Reply' at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) slammed the "never-ending fabricated narrative" presented by Pakistan, which raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir during a high-level meet to commentate 75 years of the organisation.

Addressing the vice president of UNGA, the First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India in New York, Vidisha Moitra said: What we heard today is the never-ending fabricated narrative presented by Pakistani representative about internal affairs of India."

Referring to Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Moitra said: "Pakistan representative at UN's statements before UNGA are malicious and baseless. We reject the malicious reference made to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India."

In his UNGA address, Qureshi made reference to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. "The Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine disputes are the organization's (UN) most glaring and long-standing disputes. The people of India occupied Jammu and Kashmir still await the fulfilment of the commitment made to them by the United Nations to grant them, their right to self-determination," Qureshi said.

Pointing out Qureshi's statement as "never-ending baseless," the first Secretary stated," Our delegation had hoped that during this solemn commemoration of a shared global milestone, the General Assembly would be spared another repetition of the baseless falsehoods that have now become a trademark of Pakistan's interventions on such platforms."

Dubbing Pakistan as a nation that is 'bereft' of milestones, Moitra said, "one can only expect a stonewalled and stymied approach to reason, diplomacy and dialogue. '

She further added, "What we heard today is the never-ending fabricated narrative presented by the Pakistani representative about the internal affairs of India."

The first secretary strongly stated that an item that is unfinished on the agenda of the UN, is that of tackling the scourge of terrorism.

"Pakistan is a country which is globally recognized epicentre of terrorism, which by its own admission harbours and trains terrorists and hails them as martyrs, and consistently persecutes its ethnic and religious minorities," Moitra affirmed strongly.

"It would do well turn its attention inwards to immediately addressing these pressing concerns, instead of misusing UN platforms to divert attention from them by misusing UN platforms," she concluded. (ANI)

