New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): India and Australia are deepening their ties through two-way mobility to fulfil 21st-century aspirations, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday, according to an official statement

Union Minister Pradhan and his Australian counterpart Jason Clare participated in student engagement programmes at Sri Venkateswara College, University of Delhi in the morning today.

The visiting Australian delegation led by Clare is in India from February 28 to March 4 to foster India-Australia relations in the field of education.

Addressing the gathering at the college, Pradhan said that India and Australia are deepening ties through two-way mobility to fulfil 21st-century aspirations. He said education is the natural 'mother ' for all transformation and partnerships, the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

Pradhan further said that strengthening educational linkages will provide opportunities for students from both countries to learn and gain new experiences in diverse cultural settings, thereby truly upholding the values of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth, One Family and One Future", which is also the theme of India's G20 Presidency.

Pradhan informed that two Australian universities will soon establish campuses in the GIFT CITY of Gujarat, the statement read.

He reiterated that India remains committed to partner Australia to make quality education more accessible and affordable.

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O' Farrell, former International Cricketer Adam Gilchrist, who is also a Global Brand Ambassador of the University of Wollongong and a delegation comprising Vice Chancellors/ Provosts of 21 Australian Universities also attended the event.

Meanwhile, Clare said that this is a high-powered delegation comprising educational policymakers and university administrative stakeholders that shall pave way for collaborative tie-ups with India. What happens in universities can change the world as the power of education not only changes the lives of individuals but transforms nations.

He said that many Australians who have been educated at the University of Delhi are now making a mark in the world. Australia is a different country today than what it was 50 years ago and that is because of education. He said that the University of Delhi has a Memorandum of Understandings with three Australian Universities, the University of Wollongong, Macquarie University and Melbourne University, the statement added.

"Tomorrow 10 new MOUs will be signed, he informed. Such educational MoUs between the two countries will pave way for setting up a mechanism for mutual recognition of professionalism too," the Australian Minister said.

Minister Clare also expressed his thanks and gratitude to Minister Pradhan for his kind welcome and hospitality and said that he looks forward to their meeting again at Australia- India Education and Skills Council to be held later this year. (ANI)

