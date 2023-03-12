Canberra [Australia], March 12 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday said that India and Australia have forged a deeper connection in education, culture, defence and trade.

"We've forged a deeper connection between Australia and India, from education and culture to defence and trade," Albanese tweeted on Sunday.

The Australian PM also shared a video showing highlights of his India visit.

Albanese on Wednesday arrived in Ahmedabad on a state visit to India.

The Australian PM was on an official visit to India from March 8-11.

During the visit, the Australian PM met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi to hold bilateral talks.

The Australian PM also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The EAM said Albanese's visit and today's annual summit will take India-Australia ties to a higher level.

"Delighted to call on Prime Minister @AlboMP of Australia this morning. His visit and today's Annual Summit will take our ties to a higher level," Jaishankar tweeted on Friday.

Albanese on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "extraordinary effort" to make his Australian delegation feel welcome in India.

He tweeted, "Thank you to Prime Minister @narendramodi for the extraordinary effort to make my Australian delegation feel welcome in India. Having the pleasure of hearing The Triffids and The Go-Betweens on the sitar was unexpected and extremely touching."

Albanese had while addressing a joint press conference with PM Modi said that Australia's relationship with India is multifaceted. He said that high-level contact between the two countries has further strengthened cooperation across many sectors.

"I look forward to hosting PM Modi in Australia for the Quad Leaders summit in May and then returning to India in September for the G20 Leaders summit. The frequent high-level content between Australia and India has further strengthened cooperation across a range of areas including trade & investment, climate and energy, defence and security, and between the people of our two countries," he had said. (ANI)

