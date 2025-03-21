New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): India and Canada are looking to rebuild their strained relationship, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stating that the downturn in ties was caused by Canada's leniency towards extremist and secessionist elements.

In a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday expressed hope that the two nations can reestablish their relationship based on mutual trust and sensitivity.

"The downturn in India-Canada relations was caused by the license that was given to the extremist and secessionist elements in the country. Our hope is that we can rebuild our ties based on mutual trust and sensitivity," said Jaiswal.

The relationship between India and Canada has been complex. Both countries share historical ties and cooperate in various areas, such as trade, education, and technology.

However, recent years have seen tensions rise due to Canada's alleged support of Khalistani separatists and India's concerns over the country's handling of Sikh extremism.

Notably, the ties between India and Canada have been strained after former Canada PM Justin Trudeau alleged in the Canadian Parliament that he has "credible allegations" of India's hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been keeping a close eye on two separate cases involving Indian nationals abroad. Firstly, Ranjani Srinivasan, who recently departed from the United States and is believed to have gone to Canada, hasn't reached out to the Indian consulate or embassy for assistance. The MEA only learned about her departure through media reports.

"We are not aware of her getting in touch with our consulate or our embassy for any help. We only came to know of her departure from the United States through media reports, and through the media reports, we understand that she has gone to Canada...," said Jaiswal.

In another case, Indian scholar Badar Khan Suri was detained in the US over alleged ties to Hamas. A US judge has temporarily halted his deportation. According to MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, neither the US government nor Suri has approached the Indian embassy for help. The MEA is relying on media reports to stay updated on Suri's situation.

"We are given to understand through media reports that this individual has been detained. Neither the US Govt nor the individual has approached us or the Embassy...," said the MEA spokesperson.

Notably, US federal immigration authorities detained the Indian national and postdoctoral fellow, Badar Khan Suri, outside his home in Arlington's Rosslyn neighbourhood in Virginia on Monday night, his lawyer said in a lawsuit requesting his immediate release.

The US district judge has ordered not to remove Badar Khan Suri from the country unless the court issues another ruling. (ANI)

