New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): India and China held the 24th round of the Special Representatives' dialogue on the Boundary Question here on Tuesday and agreed on a series of measures to improve bilateral ties including setting up a Working Group, under the WMCC, to advance effective border management in order to maintain peace and tranquillity in India-China border areas.

They agreed to use the border management mechanisms at diplomatic and military levels to carry forward the process of border management, and discuss de-escalation, beginning with the principles and modalities.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on 20 August: Narayana Murthy, Zakir Khan, Andrew Garfield, Demi Lovato and More, Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on 20th August.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was on a two-day visit to India during which he had a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday and co-chaired the 24th round of the Special Representatives' (SRs) dialogue on the Boundary Question with the National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. The Chinese leader also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

During the meeting between Jaishankar and Wang Yi, both sides agreed to the re-opening of border trade through the three designated trading points, namely Lipulekh Pass, Shipki La Pass and Nathu La Pass.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on 19 August: Bill Clinton, Satya Nadella, Matthew Perry and Sudha Murty; Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on 19th August.

The two sides agreed to facilitate trade and investment flows between the two countries through concrete measures.

Both sides agreed to resume direct flight connectivity between the Chinese mainland and India at the earliest, and finalise an updated Air Services Agreement. They also agreed on the facilitation of visas to tourists, businesses, media and other visitors in both directions.

Both sides agreed to uphold multilateralism, enhance communication on major international and regional issues, maintain a rules-based multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core, and promote a multipolar world that safeguards the interests of developing countries.

The two sides spoke positively of the progress made in the implementation of the important leader-level consensus in Kazan, Russia, during a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping on the margins of the BRICS Summit last year.

A Ministry of External Affairs release said that the two sides shared the view that peace and tranquility has been maintained in the India-China border areas since the 23rd SR talks.

They reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas to promote overall development of the India-China bilateral relationship.

Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries and in a positive and constructive spirit, the two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the India-China boundary question during the meeting between the Special Representatives.

The two SRs agreed on the need to take a political perspective of the overall bilateral relationship while seeking a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable framework for settlement of the boundary question in accordance with the Agreement on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles for Settlement of the India-China Boundary Question signed in 2005.

They agreed to set up an Expert Group, under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC), to explore Early Harvest in boundary delimitation in the India-China border areas.

They also agreed to "setting up a Working Group, under the WMCC, to advance effective border management in order to maintain peace and tranquillity in India-China border areas".

The two sides agreed to the creation of General Level Mechanisms in Eastern and Middle Sectors, in addition to the existing General Level Mechanism in Western Sector, and holding an early meeting of the General Level Mechanism in the Western Sector.

The two sides also agreed to hold the next round of the SR Talks in China at a mutually convenient time.

In the meeting with the External Affairs Minister, the two sides had positive, constructive and forward-looking discussions on bilateral, regional and international issues of common interest and agreed on various understandings and outcomes/practical steps on people-centric and economic engagement, the release said.

Both sides underscored that the strategic guidance of the leaders of India and China plays an irreplaceable and crucial role in the development of India-China relations.

They agreed that a stable, cooperative and forward-looking relationship between India and China is in the mutual interest of the two countries to realize their development potential fully. They further agreed that both sides should earnestly implement the important common understandings reached between the two leaders and promote sustained, sound and steady development of India-China relations.

Chinese side welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attendance at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit to be held in Tianjin. The Indian side reaffirmed its full support for China's SCO Presidency and looked forward to a successful SCO Summit with fruitful outcomes.

Both sides agreed to support each other in hosting successful diplomatic events. Chinese side will support India in hosting the 2026 BRICS Summit. The Indian side will support China in hosting the 2027 BRICS Summit.

India and China agreed to explore and resume various official bilateral dialogue mechanisms and exchanges, to enhance cooperation and address each other's concerns and properly manage differences, including holding the Third Meeting of the India-China High-level Mechanism on People-to-People Exchanges in India in 2026.

Both sides agreed to continue supporting each other in holding events in 2025 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China.

India and China agreed to continue and further expand the scale of the Indian pilgrimage to Mt. Kailash/ Gang Renpoche and Lake Manasarovar / Mapam Yun Tso in Tibet Autonomous Region of China starting 2026.

The two sides exchanged views on trans-border rivers cooperation and agreed to give full play to the role of India-China Expert Level Mechanism on Trans-border Rivers and keep communication on renewal of the relevant MoUs. The Chinese side agreed to share hydrological information during emergency situations based on humanitarian considerations.

Both sides agreed to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas through friendly consultations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)