Nicosia, Dec 29 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday reiterated India's commitment to a bi-communal, bi-zonal federation based on UN resolutions as the solution to the Cyprus issue.

Jaishankar, who is here on a three-day visit to Cyprus from December 29 to December 31, made the remarks during a joint press statement after his productive talks with Cypriot counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides.

"India reiterates its commitment to a bi-communal, bi-zonal federation based on UN resolutions as the solution to the Cyprus issue,” he said, amidst what Cyprus calls Turkey's “provocative actions” against Nicosia.

According to the Cyprus foreign ministry, Turkey invaded Cyprus in 1974, violating all rules of international law, including the Charter of the United Nations.

It says that during the invasion, Turkey “took the city of Famagusta, under its control and illegally occupies over 36% of the territory of the Republic of Cyprus ever since.”

Cyprus wants a comprehensive and lasting solution in accordance with the Charter and the relevant UN resolutions, which will lead to the transformation of the unitary State into a bicommunal, bizonal federation with a single sovereignty, single citizenship and single international personality, with political equality as set out in the relevant UN resolutions.

"We envision a free and reunited Cyprus…," according to the ministry.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a close ally of Pakistan, has repeatedly referred to the Kashmir issue in his address at the UN General Assembly sessions.

India in the past termed his remarks as “completely unacceptable”, saying Turkey should learn to respect the sovereignty of other nations and reflect on its own policies more deeply.

After the talks between the two ministers on Thursday, India and Cyprus also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on defense and military cooperation, as well as the document for the inclusion of Cyprus in the Global Solar Energy Alliance.

