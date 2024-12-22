New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): India has condemned the car attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, which claimed five lives and injured dozens, with numbers showing more than 200 injured.

In an official press release, the MEA expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, stating, "We condemn the horrific and senseless attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. Several precious lives have been lost, and many have been injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims."

The statement confirmed that the Indian Mission in Germany is in contact with the injured Indian nationals and their families, providing all possible assistance. "Our Mission is in contact with Indians who are injured, as well as their families, and rendering all possible assistance," the statement read.

The attack unfolded on Friday evening when a car deliberately ploughed into a crowd at the bustling market, causing widespread devastation. According to local authorities, among the five fatalities were an adult and a toddler, while the injured included over 200 people, of whom 15 sustained serious injuries, 37 moderate injuries, and 16 minor injuries confirmed.

The suspect, identified as a Saudi national residing in Germany since 2006 and working as a doctor, has been apprehended. Saxony-Anhalt Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff confirmed the arrest and stated, "According to the current information, it is an individual perpetrator, so there is no longer any danger to the city because we were able to arrest him."

World leaders have expressed shock and solidarity in the wake of the attack. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the incident as "horrifying," offering support to Germany in his statement: "I am horrified by the atrocious attack in Magdeburg tonight. My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those affected. We stand with the people of Germany."

French President Emmanuel Macron conveyed his condolences and solidarity through a post on X, saying, "Deeply shocked by the horror that struck the Magdeburg Christmas market in Germany this evening. My thoughts are with the victims, the injured, and their loved ones. France shares the pain of the German people and expresses its full solidarity."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni strongly condemned the act of violence, stating, "I am deeply shocked by the brutal attack on the defenseless crowd at the Christmas market in Magdeburg. I stand with the entire government, the families of the victims, the injured, and all the German people. Violence must have no place in our democracies."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also extended her condolences and called for justice. She wrote, "My thoughts today are with the victims of the brutal and cowardly act in Magdeburg. My condolences go out to the family and friends, my thanks to the police and rescue workers. This act of violence must be investigated and severely punished."

In Germany, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser expressed deep sorrow over the attack, acknowledging the extensive efforts of emergency responders. She remarked, "This news from Magdeburg is deeply shocking. The emergency services are doing everything they can to care for the injured and save lives. All our thoughts are with the victims and their families." Faeser assured the public that authorities are thoroughly investigating the incident to uncover the motive and any underlying circumstances.

German officials have emphasised that preliminary investigations point to the suspect acting alone, and there is no indication of further threats. Haseloff noted, "We are currently in the process of compiling all further data and also carrying out the interrogation." The attack, however, has cast a sombre shadow over the festive season in Magdeburg, prompting heightened security measures at public events across the country. (ANI)

