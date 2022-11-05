New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): India and Croatia held the 10th session of Foreign Office Consultations in Zagreb on Friday where both sides carried out a comprehensive review of the existing bilateral relations.

Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma co-chaired the session from the Indian side, and the Croatian side was led by the Director General for Political Affairs of Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia, Dr Petar Mihatov, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

Both sides also exchanged views strengthening of cooperation in trade and economic relations, defence and maritime, science & technology, innovation, research & development, higher education, tourism, and culture.

They also underlined the importance of strengthening people-to-people ties and discussed international issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the UN and other multilateral fora, climate change and sustainable development.

Both sides exchanged views on the European Union, the QUAD, the Indo-Pacific, the Ukraine conflict and developments in India's neighbourhood and agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at mutually convenient dates in New Delhi, next year. (ANI)

