New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): India on Wednesday dispatched 32 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Peru, including 250,000 units of physiological saline solution, which will support patients suffering from dehydration in the South American country..

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1958076699867816396

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Engages with Russian Scholars, Discusses India-Russia Relations and Global Geopolitics.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, wrote, "Caring for each other as Global South partners - India dispatches 32 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Peru. A consignment of 250,000 units of physiological saline solution will support patients suffering from dehydration in Peru."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs' Secretary (East), P Kumaran, is scheduled to visit Colombia and Peru from August 21 to 26 to review various elements of growing bilateral relations

Also Read | Afghanistan Accident: 69 Killed In Deadly Road Mishap After Motorbike Collides With Mini-Truck in Herat Provinc.

According to the MEA release, during the visit, Kumaran is slated to meet with ministers and senior officials in the governments of Colombia and Peru and discuss areas of mutual interest, including in trade and commerce, mining, energy, health and pharmaceuticals, defence, infrastructure, cooperation in IT and digital sectors, apart from topics of mutual interest in the bilateral, regional and multilateral context.

He would also be interacting with representatives of the business community and think tanks.

The release said that Colombia and Peru are India's important partners in the South American region, with whom India has growing trade relations, with scope for diversification in trade, commerce and investment, including cooperation in energy, critical minerals and rare earths.

India enjoys warm and friendly relations with both Colombia and Peru. The relationships are based on shared democratic values and growing cooperation in areas such as trade, energy, pharmaceuticals, IT, and capacity-building.

The visit of the Secretary (East) reflects India's continued commitment to enhancing its engagement with Latin America and the Caribbean region, the release said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)