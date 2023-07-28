New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday emphasized the role of India-Japan partnership in ensuring a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region that is inclusive and rules-based.

EAM Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday held the 15th India-Japan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi.

The meeting provided an opportunity to review the progress made in the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

The two ministers engaged in comprehensive discussions covering a wide range of issues of bilateral, regional, and global significance. They highlighted the importance of further strengthening India-Japan partnership based on shared values and principles.

The Ministers emphasized the importance of achieving the target of JPY 5 trillion Japanese investment in India in the period 2022-27. They explored potential areas of collaboration in critical and emerging technologies, including semiconductors; resilient supply chains; and digital public infrastructure, among others.

During the meeting, the ministers also expressed satisfaction with the strengthening of defence and security cooperation, including regular exercises and staff talks between all three services. In this context, they discussed a way forward to deepen Defense Equipment and Technology Cooperation.

​The Ministers exchanged views on regional and global issues of interest.

Jaishankar, his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi also discussed cooperation under multilateral and plurilateral frameworks, including Quad. They agreed on the need for early reforms of the UNSC. They also exchanged views on their respective G20 and G7 presidencies.

​Noting the celebration of 2023 as the Year of India-Japan Tourism Exchanges with the theme of ‘Connecting Himalayas with Mount Fuji’, the Ministers acknowledged the importance of people-to-people exchanges. They also discussed ways to promote the movement of skilled human resources from India to Japan.

The India-Japan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue reaffirmed the commitment of both sides to strengthen their Special Strategic and Global Partnership. The meeting further deepened bilateral cooperation and set the stage for enhanced collaboration on regional and global issues.

Japanese Foreign Minister arrived in New Delhi earlier on Thursday.

On Friday, the Japanese Foreign Minister will attend the India- Japan Forum at Imperial Hotel in New Delhi. He will depart for his country later in the day.

Yoshimasa Hayashi is in India as part of his visit to Southwest Asia and Africa to bolster relations with a group of nations known as the Global South, NHK World-Japan reported.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo earlier this week, Yoshimasa Hayashi said he will visit India, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, South Africa, Uganda and Ethiopia through August 4. During his visit, he plans to hold meetings with foreign ministers of those countries and other senior officials, according to the NHK World-Japan report.

He also highlighted the importance of listening to the views of the Global South and responding to the needs of the group. (ANI)

