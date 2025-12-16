New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): India and Jordan strongly reaffirmed their shared stand against terrorism during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Amman, with both sides condemning terrorism in all its forms and backing efforts to counter radicalisation, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

Briefing the media, MEA Secretary (South) Neena Malhotra said the visit was the first full-fledged bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Jordan in 37 years and coincided with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

She said the Jordanian leadership conveyed strong support for India's fight against terrorism and clearly condemned terrorism in all its manifestations. The Prime Minister also commended the leadership of King Abdullah II for his efforts on de-radicalisation and his role as a voice of moderation in the Islamic world.

On counter-terror cooperation, Malhotra said Jordan has played an active role through multilateral initiatives such as the Aqaba Process, which focuses on fighting terrorism and extremism, and in promoting interfaith harmony at the global level. India is also a participant in these initiatives.

She added that Jordan had expressed solidarity with India after the Pahalgam attack, reiterating that it rejects terrorism in all forms and supports global efforts to combat extremism.

The two sides also discussed ways to deepen economic engagement. The Prime Minister proposed doubling bilateral trade to USD 5 billion over the next five years. Several agreements and memorandums of understanding were finalised during the visit in areas including renewable energy, water management, digital technology, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

Prime Minister Modi and King Abdullah II also addressed the India-Jordan Business Forum, attended by leading business leaders from both countries, and highlighted opportunities for cooperation in clean energy, digital innovation and sustainable development.

Following his engagements in Jordan, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Ethiopia for his first official visit to the African nation, before concluding his tour in Oman. (ANI)

