New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): India and Qatar reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations including energy, trade, investments, defence and health security at the Foreign Office Consultations held on Monday.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest at the regional and multilateral levels, including cooperation at the UN and other international fora.

Both sides agreed to convene the first Joint Commission Meeting at Foreign Minister level at an early date.

A Ministry of External Affairs Release said the Indian side at the fourth Foreign Office Consultations held virtually was led by Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Secretary (CPV & OIA). The Qatari side by Dr Ahmad Hassan Al-Hamadi, Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, State of Qatar.

Both sides expressed satisfaction that despite the COVID-19 pandemic they have kept in close touch including the telephone conversations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Amir of Qatar and the visit of External Affairs Minister to Qatar in December 2020 "which gave new momentum to bilateral relations".

Bhattacharyya thanked the Qatari side for taking care of the Indian community in Qatar during the pandemic.

"The Foreign Office Consultations provided an opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, energy, trade, investments, defence, food security, health security, science and technology, consular, community and cultural issues," the release said.

"Both sides reiterated their commitment to working closely together in these areas and further discussing new areas of cooperation," it added. (ANI)

