United Nations, May 15 (PTI) An Indian delegation met top officials of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate here even as New Delhi stepped up efforts to designate The Resistance Front, an LeT proxy, as a UN-listed terror outfit for its alleged involvement in the Pahalgam attack.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a front for Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), had claimed responsibility of the Pahalgam attack.

“An Indian technical team, which is in New York, is interacting today (Wednesday) with the Monitoring Team of the 1267 Sanctions Committee and other partner countries in the UN.

“They will also be meeting with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED),” sources told PTI.

The development comes in the wake of the horrific April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir and the retaliatory Operation Sindoor launched by India targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

