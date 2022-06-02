Dakar [Senegal], June 2 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is on a three-nation tour to Senegal along with a government delegation, has signed three MoUs with the West African country to further deepen bilateral partnership in various areas.

The first MoU pertains to a visa-free regime for Diplomatic and Official passport holders which would strengthen cooperation between the two countries through seamless travel of officials/diplomats.

The second agreement relates to the renewal of the Cultural Exchange Programme (CEP) for the period 2022-26. Appreciating the richness of Indian and Senegalese culture, Naidu expressed confidence that with the renewal of the CEP, there will be more cultural exchanges, thereby strengthening people-to-people contacts.

The third MoU seeks to enhance bilateral cooperation in youth matters. Recognizing that both India and Senegal have relatively young populations, the Vice President expressed confidence that this MoU will be mutually beneficial to the two countries through sharing of information, knowledge and good practices, and youth exchanges.

Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pawar and Senegalese Foreign Minister, Ms Aissata Tall Sall signed and exchanged MoUs in the Presence of Vice President Naidu and the President of Senegal in Dakar on June 1, 2022

Complimenting Senegal for positioning itself as one of Africa's model democracies, the Vice President said that India, as the world's largest democracy, appreciates Senegal's success in this regard. He further said that these shared values of democracy and secularism form the basis of warm and friendly relations between the two countries.

Appreciating Senegal's support for India's permanent UNSC membership, Naidu reiterated India's unwavering support for the Common African Position, enshrined in the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration and underscored the need to rectify the historical injustice done to the African continent.

Stressing the need for effective and reformed multilateralism, Naidu called for re-energizing and re-invigorating the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and making it more responsive to contemporary issues of relevance to the developing world. Condemning terrorism in all forms and manifestations, he sought Senegalese support for early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) under the UN umbrella, terming it vital to combat the menace of cross-border terrorism.

During the talks, the Vice President congratulated Senegal on its assumption of the Presidency of the African Union. He also congratulated the President and the people of Senegal for the victory of the 'Lions of Teranga' in the recent 'Africa Cup of Nations' football tournament and wished the Senegalese team for the FIFA tournament in Qatar.

Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Sushil Kumar Modi, Member of Parliament, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Member of Parliament, and P. Raveendranath, Member of Parliament, senior officials and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

