P Kumaran and S P Yadav sign the Headquarters Agreement in New Delhi, marking India's formal hosting of the IBCA (Photo: X/ @MEAIndia)

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): India formally signed the Headquarters Agreement with the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) earlier today, solidifying its role as the host nation for the alliance's permanent base, an official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

The signing ceremony took place in New Delhi, where P Kumaran, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, and S P Yadav, Director General of IBCA, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective parties.

Official Spokesperson of the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal posted on X (formerly Twitter), sharing details about the same.

"Secretary (East) P Kumaran & DG of International Big Cat Alliance S.P. Yadav, signed the Headquarters Agreement between GoI & the IBCA in New Delhi.

GoI provides budgetary support of INR 150 crore to IBCA for creating a corpus, building infrastructure, and meeting recurring expenditure for five years from 2023-24 to 2028-29.

The IBCA primarily aims for conservation of seven big cats namely Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Cheetah, Jaguar & Puma. This initiative seeks to foster international collaboration for a sustainable future for the big cats, as well as underscores India's leadership & commitment to global wildlife conservation."

The agreement designates India as the host country for the IBCA Headquarters and Secretariat, laying out a legal framework to ensure the alliance can function effectively and meet its long-term conservation goals.

It includes detailed provisions related to entry into force, visas, privileges and immunities for IBCA Secretariat members and personnel, and responsibilities concerning premises and general operations. The text also allows for supplementary agreements to address specific administrative needs over time, the MEA stated in the press release.

As part of its commitment, the Government of India will provide financial assistance of INR 150 crore to the IBCA. This funding will be used to create a foundational corpus, develop essential infrastructure, and cover recurring expenditures over a five-year period, from 2023-24 through 2028-29. This backing underscores India's proactive support for the global initiative and its emphasis on international cooperation in conservation.

The IBCA was officially launched by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India on April 9, 2023, during an event held in Mysuru that marked 50 years of Project Tiger. The alliance is centred on the conservation of seven key big cat species -- Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Cheetah, Jaguar, and Puma.

Its stated goals include promoting collaboration among stakeholders, sharing successful conservation models and expertise, and facilitating joint efforts to safeguard these species in the wild, the press release stated. (ANI)

