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Port Louis [Mauritius], April 9 (ANI): India will soon position a Defence Attache in Mauritius and is in the final stages of concluding a government-to-government agreement for the supply of oil and gas to the island nation amid the energy crisis due to the conflict in West Asia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on Thursday.

Speaking during a joint launch of projects and exchange of MoUs with Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, as part of his two-day visit to the country, Jaishankar highlighted the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations across sectors, including defence, energy, healthcare, and development cooperation.

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"Defence and security cooperation form another vital pillar of our bilateral ties. During this visit, we just saw a presentation on the Royalty payment of USD 45,000, representing revenues earned from the sale of Mauritian nautical charts produced through our joint hydrography service. This is a tangible reflection of the trust and mutual benefit that define our maritime cooperation. I am also happy to announce that we would be very soon positioning a Defence Attache in Mauritius. This will surely strengthen our growing engagements," the EAM stated.

Jaishankar also underlined the importance of energy cooperation amid global uncertainties due to the conflict in West Asia, stating that India and Mauritius are finalising an agreement for the supply of oil and gas to enhance Mauritius' energy security.

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"Our 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership' today truly extends across all sectors. The ongoing crisis in West Asia, as the Hon'ble Prime Minister reminded us, has underscored the importance of strategic partnerships, especially in the energy sector. We are finalising a Government-to-Government agreement for the supply of oil and gas, which will play an important role in reinforcing energy security for Mauritius," he stated.

Jaishankar reiterated India's continued support for Mauritius' developmental priorities, noting that 100 community development projects are being implemented across Mauritius, Rodrigues, and Agalega. Eleven such projects were jointly inaugurated during the visit.

He announced that Phase II of the programme, valued at 500 million Mauritian Rupees, will further expand grassroots development initiatives.

"The 100 community development projects being carried out by India across Mauritius, Rodrigues, and Agalega are the shining embodiment of this philosophy, delivering tangible benefits to the doorsteps of ordinary Mauritians in every corner of this island. Earlier in this event, we just had the privilege of inaugurating 11 of these projects alongside Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam. In the coming years, Phase II of our community development programme, valued at Mauritius Rupees 500 million, will build upon this strong and enduring foundation," he stated.

The External Affairs Minister also highlighted India's contribution to Mauritius' healthcare sector, including the inauguration of a Renal Transplant Unit at Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital and noted that India has supported multiple health facilities across the island and is working toward completing an AYUSH Centre of Excellence.

In education, a new agreement between India's University Grants Commission and Mauritius' Higher Education Commission was signed to boost academic collaboration.

India and Mauritius are also strengthening ties in renewable energy, including solar power projects and sustainable transport initiatives such as the supply of electric buses.

Jaishankar noted that Mauritius will be the first country to have a dedicated iGOT Karmayogi digital platform for civil servant training, marking a new phase in capacity-building cooperation.

Prime Minister Ramgoolam expressed gratitude to India for its consistent assistance, especially during challenging times.

"I would like to reiterate our deepest gratitude to the Government of India for the generous assistance being extended to us. India has always stood by us, especially in trying moments of our history. India's support is indeed a glimmer of hope at such a difficult moment, when the world is going through an unprecedented turmoil and when all countries are reeling under the impact of the war in the Middle East," he said.

"We both strongly believe that it is only through diplomatic channels that this crisis will come to an end," he added.

Ramgoolam confirmed that Mauritius is also in the process of finalising the oil and gas agreement with India and highlighted progress on key bilateral issues, including maritime security, digital connectivity, and a USD 680 million special economic package.

"As mentioned, we had a very productive exchange of views on a range of issues of mutual interest, including the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement, maritime security, digital connectivity, and the implementation of the special economic package worth USD 680 million. Mauritius would like to thank the Government of India for the issuance of the In-contract Amendment Rules 2026...We are in the process of finalising a government-to-government agreement on oil and gas," he said.

India and Mauritius elevated their relationship to an "Enhanced Strategic Partnership" during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mauritius in March 2025.

Jaishankar further stated that the partnership reflects deep historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties and aligns with India's broader foreign policy priorities, including the Neighbourhood First policy and engagement with the Global South. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)