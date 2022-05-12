UAE Minister of Economy calls on Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of Economy, Abdulla Bin Touq Al-Marri, on Thursday made a courtesy call to his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday and discussed the economic and strategic partnership between the two countries.

Al-Marri and a high-level UAE delegation are in New Delhi for India-UAE Economic Partnership Summit - "India-UAE CEPA: Unleashing the Golden Era".

"Both sides discussed the strong economic and commercial engagement between the India-UAE and the comprehensive strategic partnership which is driving the multifaceted bilateral relations," an official statement informed.

"Such regular exchanges and bilateral meetings further deepen India's engagement and harness newer areas while maximally exploiting the existing institutional arrangements," the statement said.

Earlier today, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed an MoU to develop a Skill India International Centre at Varanasi to enable Indian youths in pursuing overseas employment opportunities in logistics, port operations and allied areas.

The MoU was exchanged between Ved Mani Tiwari, Director, National Skill Development Corporation International (NSDCI) and Mohammed Al Muallem, Executive Vice President, DP World and Director, HPPL in the presence of Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

UAE's Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi was also present on the occasion. (ANI)

