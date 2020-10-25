New York [US], October 25 (ANI): On the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, permanent representative TS Tirumurti has said that India has and will always continue to play its part for world peace and development.

"UN@75: India congratulates UN. The Empire State lights up in blue this evening. But is UN itself greying@75? It's up to us, member states, to make sure it remains blue. India has and will always continue to play its part for world peace and development. Are you also ready?" Tirumurti tweeted on Saturday (local time).

Landmarks around the world were seen lit in blue to mark the day.

"From New York to Dubai, from Petra to Vienna, as the UN turned 75, landmarks around the world turned blue for Saturday's #UNDay," United Nations tweeted.

The United Nations came into existence on October 24, 1945, when the Charter had been ratified by permanent five members and by a majority of other signatories.

United Nations Day is celebrated on October 24 each year. (ANI)

