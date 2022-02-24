New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday said India will wait to see the final shape of the UN Security Council resolution on the Ukraine situation before taking a position.

"The possibility of UNSC resolution that would be tabled on the evolving situation, we have seen a draft resolution. I am told that would undergo considerable changes. We will wait to see the shape that this resolution takes before we can pronounce ourselves in the position that we will take on this issue," Shringla said at a media briefing here in response to a media query.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to President Vladimir Putin, Calls for Immediate Cessation of Violence.

He said it is an evolving situation both on the ground and in the United Nations.

"We are at the cutting edge of many of the issues, many of the areas where these issues will be discussed and will be considered by the international community. And we will certainly play our due role in that regard," he said.

Also Read | 'Russia Was Left With No Other Choice', Says President Vladimir Putin on Military Operations in Ukraine.

The United States is preparing a resolution against Moscow at the United Nations following the Russian military action in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities escalating the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

Putin said on Thursday morning that special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)