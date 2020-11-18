Kathmandu [Nepal], November 18 (ANI): India's Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Wednesday met Nepal Army Chief General Purna Chandra Thapa and discussed issues of mutual interest between the two nations.

The Nepal Army said in a release that such meetings help deepen the relations between the two countries.

Also Read | Nancy Pelosi Re-Elected House Democratic Leader Despite Shrunk Majority, Nominated Again For Speaker’s Post.

"CoAS Purna Chandra Thapa and Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra discussed issues of mutual interest and mutual relations between the two nations. The Nepal Army believes that this sort of meeting on regular basis would help further strengthening relations between the two countries as well as deepening them," said the release from Directorate of Public Relations and Information of Nepal Army.

The meeting comes nearly two weeks after the visit of Indian Army chief General MM Naravane who was conferred the honorary rank of General of Nepali Army.

Also Read | ‘Nudists’: Bill Gates Hits Out at Those Not Wearing Masks Despite Onset of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Gen Naravane had also called on Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during his three-day visit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)