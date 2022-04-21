Washington, Apr 21 (PTI) In recognition of his contribution in the defence sector, Indian-American chief executive of General Atomics Global Corporation Vivek Lall has been selected for the prestigious Entrepreneur Leadership Awards by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce.

Established in 1968, the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) is the apex bi-lateral Chamber synergising India-US economic engagement.

Also Read | New Government in Pakistan Can Give Push to Normalisation of Ties with India: Report.

Lall, 53, has been selected for the “Global Leader in Defence & Aviation Sector” award category, which would be presented virtually during an awards ceremony on Friday. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia will be the Chief Guest of the event.

Lall, who has played a key role in enhancing defence trade in various capacities in Boeing, Lockheed Martin and now General Atomics, was recently honored by the Governor of Kentucky as a Kentucky Colonel, which is the highest title of honour bestowed by the State. Kentucky Colonel and is the most well-known honorary colonelcies conferred by United States governors.

Also Read | WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Extradition Case Sent to UK Minister Priti Patel.

Former US presidents George Bush, Jimmy Carter, Lynden Johnson, Ronald Reagan are some others that have been conferred this honour.

Lall was also granted the Grand Cross by His Highness Mahmoud Salah Al Din Assaf from the Royal Order of Banu Assaf in January 2022.

Last year, he was appointed to the International Advisory Group of the US Chamber of Commerce. He also serves on the Board of Directors of US Japan Business Council and US India Business Council in Washington DC.

Lall also serves as Senior Advisor to the Center for Commerce and Diplomacy at the University of California San Diego, as well as on the Board of the Center for Advancing Global Business at San Diego State University.

In 2018, he was appointed by the United States Government in a key advisory role to the US Cabinet Secretary heading Department of Transportation (encompassing entities like the Federal Aviation Administration).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)