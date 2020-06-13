Coronavirus in India: Live Map

World News | Indian-American Elected as Biden's Delegate for August Convention

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 09:22 AM IST
World. (File Image)

Washington, Jun 13 (PTI) Indian-American entrepreneur from Silicon Valley Ajay Jain Bhutoria has been elected as a delegate for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for the party's national convention in August.

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Wisconsin in August would formally nominate Biden, 77, as the party's candidate for the November 3 presidential elections.

In the presidential elections, Biden will challenge Republican incumbent Donald Trump, 73, who is seeking re-election.

On the National Finance Committee for the former vice president, Bhutoria is a prominent national bundler for the Democratic Party.

He was elected as a Biden Delegate for the California District 17th National Convention District-Level Caucus this week. The election was held through online ballot.

As a strong supporter of Biden, Bhutoria has been instrumental in bringing together the issues of Asian Americans to forefront. He is working with the DNC to have the Democratic Party website translated into Asian American languages.

Also on Asian American Pacific Islander Leadership Council for Biden, Bhutoria is bringing together the Asian Americans to vote for him, primarily South Asians.

He worked on the National Finance committee for Hillary Clinton's election in 2016, raising between USD 500 to USD 1 million.

Bhutoria has also worked with the Obama-Biden administration on many issues, including free community college initiative around the country.

The veteran Democrat served as the 47th vice president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 during the presidency of Barack Obama.

