Washington, Apr 28 (PTI) A group of Indian-American entrepreneurs have announced the launch of an online platform which transcends the border of regular video conference towards screening of online movies to hosting political rallies, town halls and concerts which can be accessed by up to 30,000 people at the same time.

Christened “We Must Meet” by a group of Indian-American entrepreneurs from diverse professions, ranging from investors, real estate, doctors, educationists and young fashion designers, the proponents of the new platform say the technology has been entirely developed in the United States.

“We Must Meet" technology is community-based. It will change the way people will host business meetings, fund raising political rallies, town halls, concerts, screen online movies, impart education and conduct medical research," New York-based founder and creator of We Must Meet, Al Mason, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We Must meet is the first video Conference platform to have features to screen Bollywood and Hollywood films online movies. It acts like as an over-the-top (OTT) platform - as an online theatre where filmmakers can screen their own cinematic content,” said founder Manju Mason

“Today the majority of top Bollywood and Hollywood filmmakers are making content for OTT - exclusively for online line screening. India's OTT market is the fastest growing, and has potential to become the largest in the world,” said Rahil Manji, the technical advisor for the tech project.

We Must Meet is powered and managed by technology company Iotum.

“It will connect students and learners to their curriculum and training from anywhere in the world via browser-based remote learning,” said founder Pooja Patil.

“Virtual learning regardless of location, learners can access browser-based, zero-download virtual classrooms via desktop or mobile apps. Create live streams and videos or host online meetings, workshops, and webinars for training, coaching, running classes and so much more,” she noted.

Indian-American Dr Raj Bhayani, a renowned medical professional and surgeon having held various leadership positions in the healthcare field and leading hospitals in New York, said We Must Meet makes healthcare easy and secure and manageable for providers equipped with state-of-the-art features.

“Medical students get full access to selected real-time surgery without having to be in the operating room, connecting them to seminars, meetings, and classes across the country or on another continent,” he said.

Founder Ish Patil, 21, a fashion designer and entrepreneur said: “We Must Meet 3.0 is an advanced multipurpose web based platform which provides global services such as audio video conferencing and webinar services and live casting.” It is an ideal platform for the fashion and entertainment industry, she noted.

The company announced that We Must Meet is soon going to launch We Must Meet Theme Parks, Boutique Hotels, resorts and restaurants under the same brand. PTI / LKJ

