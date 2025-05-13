New York [US], May 13 (ANI): After two Indian students from Cleveland State University, Manav Patel and Saurav Prabhakar, lost their lives in a road accident, the Indian Consulate expressed sorrow over the incident and said that it is in close contact with the families, offering all possible support during this time.

Sharing a post on X, the Consulate General of India in New York wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate road accident in which two Indian students from Cleveland State University, Manav Patel and Saurav Prabhakar lost their lives."

https://x.com/IndiainNewYork/status/1922041696948519423

The post added, "Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with the families and has assured them of all possible assistance." (ANI)

