Beijing, Mar 19 (PTI) The Indian Embassy in Beijing on Friday took part in celebrating Nowruz, the Iranian and Persian New Year festival, held at the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) here.

Indian Ambassador Vikram Misri took part in the celebrations along with diplomats of the other SCO member countries.

The SCO members are China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan.

The Secretariat of the eight-member grouping is located in Beijing.

At the festival in which over 500 guests took part, the Indian embassy showcased performances of Kathak, Yoga, and Indian cuisine.

Misri extended warmest greetings, saying that that Nowruz is an important part of India's own cultural tapestry and a reflection of diversity, richness and plurality of Indian culture.

He also planted a Pine tree sapling on the occasion and said that it symbolises the nurturing of friendship between India and the SCO and the message “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, meaning World is One Family, a tweet by the embassy said.

Nowruz is celebrated world-wide, especially in the Central Asian republics.

