New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Japan is celebrating 'Assam Week' to showcase the state's heritage and its potential to grow in various sectors as well as celebrate Assam's contributions to education, industry, security, and agriculture in the country.

Taking to X on Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to the Indian Embassy in Japan for their active participation in the event.

"Indian Embassies are celebrating Assam Week to showcase the State's rich heritage & our potential to become a leading State in India with concerted efforts in education, industry, security and agriculture. Gratitude to India in Japan for enthusiastically celebrating this week," the Assam CM said.

The Assam Week organised by the Indian Embassy in Japan began on Wednesday with a focus on celebrating the "electronics and semiconductor sectors" for the first day of the celebration. Meanwhile, today, the celebration was focused on the "aerospace and defence sectors" of the state as stated by the embassy on X.

Notably, in 2033, the Union Cabinet approved the proposal for Tata's semiconductor unit in Morigaon, Assam, and two other units on February 29, 2024.

The unit in Assam will be the site for the development of indigenous advanced semiconductor packaging technologies, including flip chip and I-SIP (integrated system in package) technologies.

These technologies are extremely critical for key applications such as automotive (especially electric vehicles), communications, network infrastructure and others.

The project in Morigaon is being spearheaded by Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd (TSAT), with an investment of Rs 27,000 crores, and is expected to produce up to 48 million semiconductor chips per day.

The Morigaon unit goes beyond technological development; it brings significant socio-economic benefits by generating 15,000 direct and 11,000-13,000 indirect jobs, contributing to regional economic growth in Assam and nearby areas. (ANI)

