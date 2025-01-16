Sydney, January 16: A 34-year-old TikTok influencer from Queensland’s Sunshine Coast has been accused of poisoning her 1-year-old daughter to gain online followers and solicit donations. Police allege the woman administered unauthorised prescription and pharmacy medicines to the child, who was already hospitalised with a genuine illness, causing the child immense pain and distress.

During this time, the woman allegedly filmed and posted videos of the suffering child on social media to exploit her condition. Authorities claim the content was used to attract followers and raise as much as USD 60,000 through a GoFundMe page. Australia Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide After Being Bullied Online For Being ‘Too Beautiful’ in Aitkenvale.

Detective Inspector Paul Dalton called the alleged actions “repulsive” and stated there is “no excuse for harming a child, particularly one so young.” Hospital staff grew suspicious during the child’s treatment, and testing on January 7 confirmed the presence of unauthorised substances administered between August and October 2024. Australia: 2 Men Dead After Drowning in 2 Separate Incidents in Queensland.

The woman was arrested at a residence in Underwood by the Morningside Child Protection and Investigation Unit. She faces multiple charges, including five counts of administering poison with intent to harm, three counts of preparation to commit crimes with dangerous things, and one count each of torture, making child exploitation material, and fraud.

The little girl and her siblings are reportedly safe, though their current caregiver has not been disclosed. Police have opposed the woman’s bail over the severity of the alleged crimes.

The accused is set to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court, and police have indicated she could face significant prison time if convicted. Efforts are being made to return the misappropriated GoFundMe donations to contributors.

