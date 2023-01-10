Dharan [Nepal], January 10 (ANI): To commemorate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu recently organised a blood donation camp in coordination with the Nepal Red Cross Society, Sunsari.

The drive was held on January 7 by the Indian embassy in Kathmandu and pension-paying office of Dharan.

Also Read | Research Shows Arabs in Favour of Democracy.

Indian Army ex-servicemen, staff of National Investigation Department, Nepal Police, Nepal Traffic Police, Nepal Army, Sub-Metropolitan City, Dharan, BPKIHS, Delhi Public School, Dharan, College Students and citizens of Nepal and staff participated in the event organised between 8 am to 5 pm, the Embassy of India Kathmandu Press said.

The PPO Dharan during the entire event successfully collected 283 blood pints.

Also Read | DoNotPay, ‘World’s First Robot Lawyer’, Set to Defend Human in Speeding Ticket Case in US Court.

The same was handed over to the Nepal Red Cross Society for distribution. According to the Nepal Red Cross Society, this is the highest collection of blood pints by any organization in a single donation camp.

Deputy Mayor Sub-Metropolitan City Aaindra Begha, Dharan, Deputy Inspector General of National Investigation Department Krishna Khanal, Incharge of District Traffic Police, Sunsari Inspector Shyam Kumar Basnet, Incharge of Nepal Police School, Dharan Inspector and Umesh Thapa President of Nepal Redcross Society, Sunsari participated in the blood donation camp, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu said.

Departmental Head of Orthopedics and Neuron Dr Bikram Prasad Shrestha, Orthopedics and Neuron Specialist Dr Rajiv Maharjan, and the Head of the Emergency Department Dr Pramindra Prasad Gupta from BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS), according to the Embassy of India Kathmandu.

The Officer in charge of PPO Dharan Major Bharat Kanojiya at the end of the event expressed his gratitude for every participant who contributed during the camp. He also mentioned that he is hopeful that the number of participants in the next blood donation camp would increase. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)