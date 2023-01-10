Mumbai, January 10: In a first of its kind event, the world's first "robot lawyer" will help a human being fight a traffic ticket case in a US court next month. As per reports, the world's first "robot lawyer" is likely to defend an alleged traffic rule violator before a US court.

The "robot lawyer" of DoNotPay, which is the world's first robot lawyer will reportedly use their Artificial Intelligence-based computer in order to defend a person for an alleged traffic violation. World’s First Supermodel Robot To Attend Customers at Dubai’s Donna Cyber-Cafe Set To Open in 2023.

According to a report in Wion News, the "robot lawyer" will listen to the court court arguments in real time and then advice the defendant on what to respond. All this will be done via a earpiece. As per a report in New Scientist, the defendant will only say what the DoNotPay AI aka "robot lawyer" instructs.

While the "robot lawyer" is making all the news, the name of the defendant who received a traffic ticket is yet to be known. If reports are to be believed, the speeding ticket case is likely to be heard in-person in a US courtroom in February.

As per reports, DoNotPay will also pay the traffic ticket fine for the defendant if the violator loses the case. It took DoNotPay many years of research and development efforts in order to train the AI legal assistant. ASKA A5, World’s First Four-Seater Flying Car, To Be Unveiled at CES 2023.

Speaking about the "robot lawyer", Joshua Browder, founder and CEO of DoNotPay said, "We are trying to minimise our legal liability. And it’s not good if it actually twists facts and is too manipulative." So the question is how will "robot lawyer" function? The AI-enabled bot will analyse courtroom arguments instead of just responding to every statement that will be made in the court.

