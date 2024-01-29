Male [Maldives], January 29 (ANI): The Indian embassy in the Maldives shared images of 75th Republic Day celebrations held on the premises of the Indian High Commission in Male.

The images showed Indian High Commissioner to Maldives, Munu Mahawar interacting with multiple officials of the Maldivian government and members of the Indian and Maldivian communities.

The event organised on the occasion of Republic Day commenced with the unfurling of the national flag by the High Commissioner, Munu Mahawar, followed by the singing of the national anthem, the Indian High Commission in the Maldives said in a statement.

Later on, High Commissioner read out excerpts from the address of President Droupadi Murmu and addressed the gathering.

During his address, the High Commissioner highlighted the special place in India's "Neighbourhood First" policy, our bilateral relations which have both expanded and deepened virtually in all areas for mutual benefit.

He highlighted that the two countries have stood by each other in times of need amidst the challenges of the pandemic and an uncertain geopolitical environment and significantly enhanced our development and capacity-building partnership. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the Government of the Maldives to further enhance our friendly relations.

The 75th Republic Day celebrations were witnessed in many parts of the world.

Moreover, India's Consul General to New York, Binaya Pradhan and New York Senator, Kevin Thomas joined the Republic Day celebrations organised by the Telugu Litrary and Cultural Association (TLCA)

Taking to X, Indian embassy in New York said, "Consul General @binaysrikant76 joined the Telugu Literary and Cultural Association(TLCA) for Republic Day celebrations; Senator @KevinThomasNY, from New York State Senate also joined the celebrations." (ANI)

