Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 20 (ANI): Indian Embassy in UAE completed formalities on Thursday for repatriation of mortal remains of two Indians dead in Abu Dhabi blast.

"@IndembAbuDhabi completed all formalities for repatriation of mortal remains of 2 Indians deceased in Jan 17 incident. Remains reach Amritsar tomorrow morning. Highly appreciate the fullest support extended by Govt of UAE & @AdnocGroup . Tied up with Punjab Govt for local support," tweeted Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar expressed solidarity with the UAE in face of such "unacceptable" acts in a phone call with Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

UAE on Monday condemned the Houthi attack in the capital Abu Dhabi that killed three civilians, including two Indians. (ANI)

