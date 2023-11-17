Ambassador of India in Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika with Saad Al-Barrak, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil, Economy and Investments of Kuwait (Photo Credits: X/@ indembkwt)

Kuwait City [Kuwait], November 17 (ANI): The Ambassador of India in Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, on Thursday discussed strengthening bilateral economic and investment cooperation with Saad Al-Barrak, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil, Economy and Investments of Kuwait.

Swaika met with the Deputy PM of Kuwait and particularly discussed hydrocarbon cooperation with him.

Sharing on its social media X, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait stated, "Amb @AdarshSwaika1 called on H.E Dr Saad Al-Barrak, Deputy PM and Minister of Oil and Economy and Investments of Kuwait. Discussions pertained to deepening of bilateral economic and investment cooperation, particularly hydrocarbon cooperation."

Later in the day, Kuwait's envoy also met the Deputy General of the Public Authority for Civil Information, Mansour Al-Moathen.

They both discussed matters related to statistics of Indian nationals in Kuwait, civil ID and birth registration procedures.

Last month, Adarsh Swaika met Kuwait's Minister of Electricity and Water, Jaseem Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ostad and discussed bilateral cooperation in energy and agriculture sectors between the two countries.

Trade between the two countries has seen a 90 per cent yearly jump, while currently it is skewed towards hydrocarbon exports from Kuwait and exports of mainly food products from India. The bilateral trade has the potential for diversification, the envoy said.

India and Kuwait share historically warm and close bilateral ties and the relationship has been nourished by sustained cultural and civilizational linkages. There are around one million Indians in Kuwait.

India is among the largest trading partners of Kuwait and the Gulf country is a major supplier of oil. (ANI)

