Washington [US], August 20 (ANI): India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on Tuesday (local time) met senior US lawmakers and briefed them on India's position on recent developments, including trade and energy cooperation amid the hefty tariffs imposed on India by the US.

Kwatra said he had a "productive discussion" with Rep. Pete Sessions, Chairman of the Congressional Sub-Committee on Governmental Operations, where the two sides exchanged views on energy security and the growing hydrocarbon partnership between India and the United States.

"Engaged in a productive discussion with Rep. @PeteSessions. Briefed him on India's position on recent developments, including trade, and exchanged views on energy security & the growing hydrocarbon partnership between our countries," Kwatra posted on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kwatra also met US Congressman Marc Veasey from Dallas. He described the talks as "fruitful" and underlined the importance of fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade to strengthen bilateral ties further.

He wrote, "Had a fruitful discussion with @RepVeasey, Vice Co-Chair of India Caucus in the US House of Representatives. Briefed him on India's position on recent developments and underlined the importance of fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade to further strengthen our partnership"

The meeting happened on the same day, the White House defended President Donald Trump's decision to impose steep tariffs on India.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday that Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, citing the need to put secondary pressure on Russia over the Ukraine war.

"Look, the president has put tremendous public pressure to bring this war to a close. He's taken actions, as you've seen, sanctions on India and other actions as well. He's made himself very clear that he wants to see this war end," Leavitt said during her briefing.

Trump recently met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, with both sides signaling willingness to consider a possible trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the war. (ANI)

