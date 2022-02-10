Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 10 (ANI): Assistant High Commission of India, Dr Rajeev Ranjan, on Thursday, paid a courtesy visit to Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, Chairman, Chittagong Port Authority.

Both of them discussed prospects for future collaboration for improving sub-regional connectivity and economic integration.

Also Read | COVID-19: One-in-Three Adults Develop New Conditions After Coronavirus Infection, Finds Study.

"Asst. High Commissioner of India Dr Rajeev Ranjan paid a courtesy visit today to Rear Admiral M. Shahjahan, Chairman, Chittagong Port Authority & discussed prospects for future collaboration for improving sub-regional connectivity and economic integration," tweeted Assistant High Commission of India, Chittagong.

India's prime interest is developing North-East India, better connectivity to South-East Asian Countries and exploring the Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)

Also Read | AstraZeneca Approved as Booster Vaccine in Australia For People Aged 18 Years and Older.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)