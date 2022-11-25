Dubai, Nov 25 (PTI) An alert Indian expat was honoured by the Dubai Police at his workplace for his bravery in stopping a thief fleeing with cash worth 2.7 million dirhams in Dubai's Deira district.

Senior officials from the Dubai Police surprised Keshur Kara Chavada Karu Ghela, 32, an Indian expat, at his workplace on Monday, to honour him, the Khaleej Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place last month in the Naif area of Deira district, where two Asians, carrying two bags containing Dh 4,250,000 in cash of different currencies, were intercepted by the suspect, who snatched a bag and made a run for it, the report quoted the director of Naif police station, Dr Major General Tariq Tahlak, as saying.

"As the two Asian men shouted for help, Mr Keshur saw the robber running with the stolen bag toward him. He bravely tackled the criminal, started wrestling with him, and pinned him to the ground until the police patrols arrived and made the arrest," Tahlak said.

His quick thinking helped foil a robbery attempt of Dh 2.7 million (approximately USD 7,35,093) in the Naif area, the report said.

Ghela said he was happy to be honoured by the Dubai Police in the presence of his colleagues. He said he will forever cherish the medal of honour.

Headed by Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commandant-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, the delegation which visited Ghela at his office included a number of senior officials, according to the Khaleej Times.

Maj Gen Al Mansouri explained that honouring Ghela at his workplace and among his colleagues and neighbours reflects Dubai Police's keenness on strengthening the concept of community partnership and reinforcing the sense of responsibility among individuals. PTI

