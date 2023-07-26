London, Jul 26 (PTI) The High Commission of India in London has issued an urgent alert after receiving reports of fraudulent calls being made to members of the diaspora and Indian students in the UK demanding money.

India House in London said it has been brought to their attention that the phone numbers associated with the mission are being copied for criminal and extortionate activities.

The Metropolitan Police has been made aware of the issue but meanwhile there is growing concern that genuine callers with urgent business with the High Commission would be blocked from use of the official phone lines.

“We have been informed that some criminal and anti-social persons are attempting to spoof the High Commission's telephone numbers to call persons of Indian origin/students from India to threaten them with legal or other consequences and demand money purportedly on behalf of the High Commission or Government of India agencies,” reads the alert issued by the Indian High Commission in London on Tuesday.

“Please be assured that no-one from the High Commission will be calling members of the public over the telephone to demand money for Government purposes. Please report any such calls that you receive to your local police after noting the number and any details that the callers leave with you,” the statement adds.

The Indian mission in London had issued a similar alert to members of the diaspora amid reports of fraudulent and extortionate calls in April this year.

However, this time the criminal activity is feared to have taken on a more sinister form with the official phone numbers publicised by the mission for consular and other support for Indian nationals being targeted.

According to reports, some unsuspecting individuals have been duped in this seemingly sophisticated scam.

