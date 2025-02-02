Kathmandu, Feb 2 (PTI) Nepal police on Sunday arrested four people, including an Indian national, in Parsa district for forcing women working in their hotel and guesthouse into prostitution.

Acting on a tipoff, a special team raided a hotel and a guesthouse separately in Birgunj metropolitan city and arrested Manager Raya, 35, of Bihar, Sukrati Chaudhari, 32, of Mahottari, Dipesh Rai, 33 of Okhaldhunga, and Mira Kumari Mahato, 38, from Bara, according to a news bulletin issued by police.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Virtually Attends Maha Kumbhabhishekam of Jakarta Murugan Temple in Indonesia.

They were found to be forcing the women working in their hotel and guesthouse into prostitution. Police have also rescued two women from their custody.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)