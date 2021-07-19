New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship Airawat carrying 300 oxygen concentrators and 100 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen has been delayed in reaching Tanjung Priok, Indonesia from India, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said that India stands with its partner countries in the fight against COVID-19.

"There has been a delay in arrival of INS Airawat reaching Tanjung Priok, Indonesia, carrying 300 oxygen concentrators & 100 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen from India. Will keep you posted for further developments. India stands with its partners in the fight against Covid," Jaishankar tweeted.

Meanwhile, Indonesia on Monday recorded 34,257 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,338 deaths in the past 24 hours, Xinhua reported citing the country's Health Ministry statement.

This has been the highest daily number of fatalities the country ever reported since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The total of coronavirus cases in the country has been reported at 2,911,733, while the COVID-19-related death toll has increased to 74,920, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

