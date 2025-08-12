Cape Town [South Africa], August 12 (ANI): India bolstered maritime ties with South Africa on Tuesday with the Indian Navy conducting a historic rescue seat certification for the SAS Manthatisi submarine, the first-ever for a friendly foreign navy, enhancing bilateral cooperation and submarine safety.

The Navy spokesperson wrote in an X post, "Strengthening bilateral ties, the #IndianNavy successfully undertook the Rescue Seat Certification of the #SouthAfricanNavy Submarine SAS Manthatisi, a first for any Friendly Foreign Navy."

"This certification will now enable implementation of the Submarine Rescue and Cooperation Implementation Agreement signed last year between both the Navies", as per the statement.

The rescue cooperation pact was signed last year on 3 September 2024 by Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi and South African Navy Chief Vice Admiral Monde Lobese. The agreement allows India to deploy its Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) to assist South African submarines in case of an emergency.

https://x.com/indiannavy/status/1955153747279044905

The recently concluded certification on SAS Manthatisi ensures that Indian DSRVs can dock with the submarine during a rescue mission. This is the first time India has carried out such a procedure for a foreign navy, showcasing its growing capability in undersea rescue operations.

An Indian Navy team visited Simon's Town in South Africa for the exercise. The delegation met Rear Admiral Handsome Matsane, Flag Officer of the South African Navy Fleet. It held technical discussions with ARMSCOR Dockyard, the Institute of Maritime Technology, and South African Navy engineers, as informed in another X post.

https://x.com/indiannavy/status/1955153755327934655

The Implementing Agreement underscores a shared commitment to maritime safety and mutual support, according to a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

This partnership reinforces the longstanding maritime relationship between India and South Africa, as per the statement. (ANI)

