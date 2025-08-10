Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 10 (ANI): The Indian Navy is preparing for the simultaneous commissioning of two advanced frontline frigates -Udaygiri (F35) and Himgiri (F34) on August 26, as per an official statement.

Notably, this will be the first time that two major surface combatants from two prestigious Indian Shipyards are being commissioned at the same time at Visakhapatnam. The Navy in the statement noted that the event underscores India's accelerating naval modernisation and its ability to deliver sophisticated warships from multiple shipyards.

The milestone showcases the success of the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives in the defence sector.

Udaygiri, the second ship of the Project 17A stealth frigates, has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, while Himgiri is the first of P17A ships being constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) Kolkata.

In another major milestone for the Indian Navy, Udaygiri is the 100th ship designed by the Navy's Warship Design Bureau.

Udaygiri and Himgiri represent a generational leap over earlier designs. Displacing about 6,700 tons, the P17A frigates are roughly five per cent larger than their predecessor Shivalik-class frigates and yet incorporate a sleeker form, with a reduced radar cross section.

According to the statement, they are powered by Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion plants using diesel engines and gas turbines that drive controllable-pitch propellers and are managed through an Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS). The weapon suite includes supersonic Surface-to-Surface Missiles, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles, 76 mm MR Gun and a combination of 30 mm and 12.7 mm Close-in Weapon Systems and the Anti-submarine/ Underwater weapon systems.

Both ships are the result of an industrial ecosystem spanning over 200 MSMEs, supporting approximately 4,000 direct jobs and more than 10,000 indirect jobs.

The commissioning of Udaygiri and Himgiri underscores the Navy's commitment towards self-reliance in ship design and construction and follows the commissioning of other indigenous platforms, including destroyer INS Surat, frigate INS Nilgiri, submarine INS Vaghsheer, ASW Shallow Water Craft INS Arnala, and Diving Support Vessel INS Nistar, all in 2025 alone.

Rigorous sea trials have validated the frigates' hull, machinery, firefighting, damage control, navigation and communication systems, ensuring they are ready for operational deployment.

The statement highlighted that the forthcoming ceremony at Visakhapatnam will thus be more than a naval ritual; it will be a celebration of India's journey towards a robust and self-sufficient maritime defence ecosystem.

As the nation watches the two grey hulls take their place in the fleet, the message will be clear- India's oceans are guarded by ships built in India, designed by Indians and staffed by Indians - a true embodiment of the Make in India initiative and a beacon of the country's rising maritime power. (ANI)

