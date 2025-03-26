New York, Mar 26 (PTI) An Indian-origin law enforcement official, who worked on temporary assignments at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, has been appointed to a critical role in the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Shohini Sinha has been named by the FBI as the assistant director of the Victim Services Division. She had most recently served as the special agent in charge of the Salt Lake City Field Office.

Sinha joined the FBI as a special agent in 2001. She was first assigned to the Milwaukee Field Office, where she worked in counterterrorism investigations. She also served temporary assignments at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, the FBI Legal Attaché Office in London, and the Baghdad Operations Center, a statement issued here said.

She was promoted in 2009 to supervisory special agent and transferred to the Counterterrorism Division in Washington, D.C. She served as program manager of Canada-based extraterritorial investigations and facilitated liaison efforts with Washington-based Canadian liaison officers.

In 2012, Sinha was promoted to assistant legal attaché in Ottawa, Canada, working on counterterrorism matters in collaboration with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

In 2015, she was promoted to field supervisor in the Detroit Field Office, where she led squads responsible for investigating international terrorism matters.

In early 2020, Sinha was transferred to the Cyber Intrusion squad, which worked on national security and criminal cyber intrusion matters. Later in 2020, she was promoted to assistant special agent in charge for national security matters, and later criminal matters, in the Portland Field Office.

Sinha was selected to serve as the executive special assistant to the director in 2021. She has been serving as the special agent in charge of the Salt Lake City Field Office since July of 2023.

Before her employment with the FBI, Sinha worked as a therapist and later as an administrator for a private, not-for-profit clinic. She earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in mental health counselling from Purdue University in Indiana, it said.

